Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.73.

NYSE DQ opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.57. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after purchasing an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 524,515 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.