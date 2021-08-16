Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report $420.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.90 million to $421.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSKE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 77.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth about $2,470,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,218. The firm has a market cap of $613.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

