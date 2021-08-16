Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.
DASTY opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
