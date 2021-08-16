Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

DASTY opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

