Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $28.30 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

