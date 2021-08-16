Defender Capital LLC. Sells 106,524 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 672,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 13.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $35,358,000.

VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.49. 6,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,258. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

