Defender Capital LLC. Sells 120,693 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Defender Capital LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,693 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises 1.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,639. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUAN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

