Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $67,319,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $66,143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after acquiring an additional 905,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

