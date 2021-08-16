Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

