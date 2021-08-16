Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $4.30 on Monday. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Deswell Industries worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

