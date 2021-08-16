Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.89 ($12.81).

ETR SDF opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.01. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

