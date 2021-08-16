Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €18.55 ($21.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.82. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.