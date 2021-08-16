DHT Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.
DHT has raised its dividend by 575.0% over the last three years.
DHT opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
