Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.98. Digital Media Solutions shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 13,841 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMS. upped their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $563.85 million and a PE ratio of 160.00.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 0.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMS. State Street Corp bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

