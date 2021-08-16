Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.93.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.