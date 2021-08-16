Digitex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00908424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00107799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046671 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

