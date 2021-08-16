Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Buys $625,219.37 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.15 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

DCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

