Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1,176.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00087865 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.