Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stake Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Diodes were worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,895,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,145 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIOD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.80. 2,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.