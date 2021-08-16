Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.95

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.95 and last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,072 shares of company stock worth $9,491,145. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after buying an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

