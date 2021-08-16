Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.61. 2,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 785,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSEY shares. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,718,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,068,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

