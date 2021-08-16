dKargo Hits 1-Day Volume of $569,292.00 (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $170.22 million and $569,292.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00062870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.62 or 0.00938582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00110521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047512 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

