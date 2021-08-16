Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNHBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of DNHBY stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

