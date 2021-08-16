Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

DCBO opened at $71.87 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -276.42.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

