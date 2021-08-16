Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.30.

NYSE D opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

