Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,859 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 4.78% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $52,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $32.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

