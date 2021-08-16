DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.26.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

