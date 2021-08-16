DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $320,700.60 and approximately $17,950.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00389190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

