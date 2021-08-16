Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to C$33.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRUNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2308 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

