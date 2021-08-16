Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.84. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,337 shares of company stock worth $4,947,902. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.