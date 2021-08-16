Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DCO stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14. Ducommun has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 60,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ducommun by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

