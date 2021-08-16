Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Dufry stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

