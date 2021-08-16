Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,112. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

