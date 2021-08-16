Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

