Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $188.62 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.21. The stock has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

