Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $197,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.1% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,262. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

