Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

NYSE:KSU opened at $292.66 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

