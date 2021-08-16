Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,038,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,632,000 after purchasing an additional 275,166 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,310,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,970,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,625,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

