e-Money (NGM) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $11.85 million and $162,252.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00160623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.45 or 0.99843234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.92 or 0.00919845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.64 or 0.06849989 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

