East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.94. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

