Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Sells $5,188,500.00 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EMN opened at $115.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

