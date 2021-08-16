easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.37 on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.