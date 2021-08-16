Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the July 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ETB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,685. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 531,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 103,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 496,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

