Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,943,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.