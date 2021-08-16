EFFORCE Price Up 39.3% Over Last Week (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $124.89 million and $1.51 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.98 or 0.00907215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046649 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,557,002 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

