Efinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.91 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Efinity has traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar. Efinity has a market cap of $85.91 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.24 or 0.99952099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00874033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06836179 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,799,179 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

