Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $334.28 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,890,336,995 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

