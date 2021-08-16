Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ELTP opened at $0.05 on Monday. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.