Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ELTP opened at $0.05 on Monday. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

