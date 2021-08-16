Elysian Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $282,010.18 and approximately $131,701.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00062212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.17 or 0.00925919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00109570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.