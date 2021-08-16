Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at National Bank Financial

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Emera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32. Emera has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

