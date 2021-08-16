Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $44.02 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $44,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.66. 3,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

